Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Chemical Bank Has Decreased Its Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $1.51 Million as Shares Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39 million, up from 369,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 8.19% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.07 million shares traded or 176.44% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,837 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 135,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 10.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.61% or 620,584 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd has 1.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,591 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 249,178 shares. Quaker Investments Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,446 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks accumulated 2.11 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust accumulated 1.88% or 36,032 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Windsor Capital Lc accumulated 8,040 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 565,153 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.51M shares. Thomasville National Bank invested 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gp holds 8.18M shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. First Bankshares holds 0.46% or 108,402 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management Inc owns 2,536 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Llc reported 225,476 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 29,155 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 25,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scout Investments accumulated 0.2% or 123,574 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 833 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 48,763 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 220,342 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability invested in 2,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 5,729 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 42,465 shares. 6,098 are held by Metropolitan Life Communications. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 16,115 shares. 4,649 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1.