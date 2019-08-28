Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Chemical Bank Cut Holding by $522,504; Saybrook Capital Has Cut Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $445,050 as Market Valuation Declined

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,837 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 135,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 2.11M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $155.21. About 327,938 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 862,002 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,664 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New England Investment And Retirement Group Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.66% or 2.11M shares. Condor Capital Mgmt has 7,608 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edmp Inc holds 0.59% or 10,186 shares. D L Carlson Gp holds 1.23% or 70,863 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 21,989 shares. Elm Advisors Lc reported 4,001 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp owns 6,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 2.28 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv accumulated 5,112 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Management invested in 16,900 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,796 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.