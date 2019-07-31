Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted Position by $2.30 Million; Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted Its Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Position by $8.50 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.29M, up from 11.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 10.60 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 8.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 155,632 shares to 744,536 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.05M shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.

