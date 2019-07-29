Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Position; Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stake Has Lifted by Falcon Point Capital Llc

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 71,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,553 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 75,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.51M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares to 414,285 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,354 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adi Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 64,000 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 185,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 73,409 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 23,483 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 493,863 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 206,987 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 62 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv owns 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 0% or 12,383 shares. Kbc Nv reported 49,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc invested 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ifrah Financial Services accumulated 16,684 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs holds 78,722 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 2.81% or 534,874 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,093 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.82% or 7,970 shares in its portfolio. Skba Cap invested in 2.54% or 267,650 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.07% or 7,745 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 6,172 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2,107 shares. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 390,454 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 27,504 shares. Reik & has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation owns 1.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 393,697 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 14,336 shares to 493,370 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 172,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

