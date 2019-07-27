Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Billion; Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.77 million shares traded or 67.40% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 23.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 69.24 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09B, down from 92.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valley Advisers Incorporated invested in 29,317 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability has 81,165 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsrs has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colony Gru Limited Liability accumulated 43,107 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ancora Ltd Llc stated it has 193,772 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 581,619 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 28,321 are owned by Ipswich Inv Mgmt. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,075 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,482 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Commerce has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 958,247 shares. Creative Planning has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 555,488 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 150,315 shares to 10.82M shares, valued at $200.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 421,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST).