Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Its Holding by $708,826; As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $17.86 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 450,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 543,748 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 922,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 4.49 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.07% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 8,672 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 2,814 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech stated it has 117,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 138,717 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Company reported 0.05% stake. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.12 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares to 652,833 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth invested in 38,141 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.15% or 7,688 shares in its portfolio. 16.77 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. S&T State Bank Pa reported 72,267 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 29,052 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 60,987 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers reported 27,000 shares stake. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corp reported 832,873 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 525,219 shares. Capital Ww Investors invested in 0.89% or 61.97 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,771 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort LP accumulated 34,070 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Fagan reported 0.33% stake.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 6,677 shares to 182,728 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,486 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).