Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Bartlett & Co Raised Holding; As Xylem (XYL) Market Value Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Stake

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 24,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 891,522 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.72M, up from 867,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 966,069 shares traded or 17.56% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

