Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Autus Asset Management Increased Holding; Qvt Financial LP Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Lowered by $659,016

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares to 25.52M shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Co reported 3,308 shares. Penn Mngmt has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). P2 Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 13.36% stake. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 8,870 shares. 17,177 are owned by Stevens Limited Partnership. Simcoe Mgmt stated it has 592,765 shares or 16.16% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,896 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 3.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,100 shares. Prudential Fin owns 120,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 1.26 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 42,548 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 122,756 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tribune Media profits beat in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has 1.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,389 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 86,800 shares. Bartlett Lc owns 891,522 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc reported 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 51,781 were reported by Private Asset Mngmt. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,068 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 59,296 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 65,315 shares. Chemung Canal has invested 1.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 10,842 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 488,340 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 7,893 shares. California-based Cap Intll Ca has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 7,457 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares to 43,101 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,671 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).