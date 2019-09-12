Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Ashford Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $570,000; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $19.37 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 14,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 24,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 139.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 403,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 693,475 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 2.62M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamco Global Gold Natural Resources And Income Tru (XGGNX) by 185,886 shares to 785,936 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rdl Fincl invested in 50,600 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd accumulated 77,710 shares or 1.72% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Family Office Limited Co holds 170,168 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 274,837 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 6,980 are held by Loews. The Ohio-based Schulhoff Communication has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Invest And Retirement Gp has 9,584 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,622 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 26,739 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 1,002 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 96,601 shares. Spears Abacus Llc stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 933,888 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tcw Group reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paloma Partners Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 78,524 shares. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Company holds 1.95M shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 119 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 7.35M shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Washington accumulated 64,588 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Com owns 89,103 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 243,859 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $53.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 21.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.63M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).