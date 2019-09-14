Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $570,000; Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Increased by $2.28 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 8,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 384,608 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.72 million, up from 375,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 14,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 24,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,126 are owned by Boys Arnold And. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.72 million are owned by Cap. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd holds 3,829 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 15,652 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 815,558 shares. Wright accumulated 13,654 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.8% or 88,726 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 2,843 shares. Hightower Ltd Company reported 181,322 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 989 were reported by Ims Capital Mgmt. Investors invested in 22.97M shares or 1.43% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.3% or 49,818 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 63,006 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 356,999 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,730 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.89% or 573,639 shares. Lucas Cap Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barnett And owns 1,890 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 14,032 shares. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Connecticut-based Scholtz And Limited Com has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 72,906 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Com owns 255,113 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 829,911 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 99,781 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 17,424 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Bancorporation reported 5,301 shares stake.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 75,443 shares to 386,481 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Global Gold Natural Resources And Income Tru (XGGNX) by 185,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).