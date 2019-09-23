Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder American Investment Services Cut Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Decreased by $3.46 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 25,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 5,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 31,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.28 million shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 24,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 432,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.71 million, down from 457,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,968 were accumulated by Edmp. 53,570 were accumulated by Intrust Bank Na. Cap Inc Ok accumulated 304,021 shares. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whitnell stated it has 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.21% stake. Finemark Savings Bank And reported 237,769 shares stake. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) has 2.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,099 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jacobs And Co Ca invested in 1.27% or 137,323 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 10.17 million shares. Murphy Management Incorporated accumulated 192,759 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 382,532 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evergreen Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 21,144 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 1.50 million shares. 266,211 are owned by Voya Ltd Llc. First Lp stated it has 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.05% or 3,182 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.49% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 19,576 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 30,633 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares And Tru holds 0.01% or 222 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Street Corporation invested in 11.95M shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 42,100 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.03 million shares. 3,526 are owned by Advisory Services Net Limited Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 29,221 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.45% or 1.19M shares.

More important recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal”, Bizjournals.com published: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6,055 shares to 15,594 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 14.59 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.