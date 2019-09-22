Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; Alleghany Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $136.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 692,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 283,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.01 million, down from 975,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 24,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 30,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 126,451 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability reported 6,996 shares. Amer Interest Gp Inc owns 1.83M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,057 shares. 794 are owned by Advantage Inc. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 10,929 shares. Btim reported 1.03M shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Miller Inv Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,420 shares. Parkside Natl Bank owns 30,238 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mgmt accumulated 185,930 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 48,078 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ar Asset reported 77,905 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 318,700 shares to 525,680 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,931 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).