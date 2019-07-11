Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Ajo LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.82 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Upped by Savant Capital Llc

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 251,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.74M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.72M, down from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $212.78. About 749,417 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares to 40,307 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.08M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com holds 500,326 shares. Moreover, Allen Inv Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,007 shares. Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 72,102 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 7,798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Invest accumulated 0.09% or 3,795 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 3.20 million shares. Hs Ptnrs holds 6.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.01M shares. Willis Counsel has invested 1.7% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,949 shares. Sns Financial Gru Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,449 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.88% or 6,532 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 6,766 shares stake. Moreover, Brookmont Capital Management has 2.98% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 401,063 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $431.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entravision Comm (NYSE:EVC) by 273,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).