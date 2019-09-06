Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Lifted Holding by $826,472 as Stock Price Declined; Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding Held by Qci Asset Management Inc

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 97,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 344,170 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 246,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.32 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 7.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 405,905 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Com. 107 are owned by Advisory Alpha Llc. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 7,844 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amica Mutual Insur owns 0.23% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,841 shares. Highland Limited Partnership reported 36,500 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 15,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 731 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated owns 7,483 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 223,566 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 36,367 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 3.08 million shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares to 253,414 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 42,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,175 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

