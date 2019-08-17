Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Advisor Partners Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted Holding by $2.22 Million

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 121,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 126,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11,626 shares to 56,112 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Columbia Asset Management invested in 76,622 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,580 shares. Btr Capital Management has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marco Investment Management Lc invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scott & Selber Incorporated holds 1.05% or 33,959 shares. Enterprise Corporation holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 59,753 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 96,599 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc invested in 97,944 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 645,319 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 24,603 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,599 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Inc holds 0.37% or 71,756 shares. Signature & Lc holds 0.02% or 4,580 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 43,097 shares.