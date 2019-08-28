Verizon Communications (Put) (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered by $3.32 Million Its Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (VZ) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 6.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 234,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.38M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 1.83 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company stated it has 110,843 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,033 shares. Great Lakes Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 112,793 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,893 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,676 shares. Gateway Advisory Lc owns 13,645 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 43,610 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 211,127 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 2,658 are held by Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability. Boys Arnold stated it has 53,094 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 37,172 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 3,760 shares. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “30 Sustainable Dividend Yields of 3.5% to Over 5% for Cautious Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 262,983 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 406,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Llc owns 24,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kistler stated it has 872 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old National Bancorporation In stated it has 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 103,034 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 2,406 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 30 are held by Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 8,266 shares stake. 75,457 were reported by Monarch Cap Mngmt. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Schulhoff And reported 0.94% stake. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has 4,231 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.03% or 3,174 shares.