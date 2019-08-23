Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) compete with each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.79 N/A 3.87 14.29 Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 1.02 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verizon Communications Inc. and Ribbon Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verizon Communications Inc. and Ribbon Communications Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. In other hand, Ribbon Communications Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verizon Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ribbon Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Verizon Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ribbon Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Verizon Communications Inc. and Ribbon Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ribbon Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Verizon Communications Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 9.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Verizon Communications Inc. shares and 79.3% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.03% of Verizon Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verizon Communications Inc. -1.25% -2.45% -2.21% 2.35% 5.3% -1.69% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07%

For the past year Verizon Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Ribbon Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ribbon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.