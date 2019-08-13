Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reaches $56.06 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) rating on Friday, March 1. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $38 target. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 2.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive SolutionThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $231.87 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $59.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VZ worth $16.23 billion more.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $231.87 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 10.15% above currents $56.06 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 41.23 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

