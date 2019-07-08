Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Valuation Rose While Palladium Partners Has Boosted Stake; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Karpas Strategies Has Raised Its Holding

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 24,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27 million, up from 217,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 8.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 13,772 shares to 7,848 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 66,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,203 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

