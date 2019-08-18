Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake Held by Boston Common Asset Management Llc; Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Boosted Holding by $2.96 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 34,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 275,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 241,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 147,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.54M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 232,524 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% or 13,458 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,376 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 70,913 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Milestone Gp stated it has 4,042 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,044 shares. 10,908 were reported by Parkside Savings Bank &. Bluemountain Management Lc invested in 75,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westchester Management has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 11.72 million shares stake. Convergence Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 188,850 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il reported 725,893 shares. Willis Counsel holds 0.7% or 98,600 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,240 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc Com by 25,105 shares to 158,697 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,304 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 33,460 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $878.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).