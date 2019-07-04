Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder World Asset Management Has Upped Position by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Thomas Story & Son Increased Its Holding

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 35,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29 million, up from 256,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Use OLED Screens in MacBook and iPad – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: AVGO,AAPL,HRS,LMT,CREE,SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 145,872 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 466,592 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Sentinel Tru Co Lba has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1.21 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 833,142 shares. Shelton accumulated 88,727 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Stadion Money Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.42M are owned by Factory Mutual. Tompkins Financial accumulated 64,504 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 1,845 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Assocs reported 193,741 shares stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Oklahoma holds 35,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mathes Com accumulated 21,938 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com holds 0% or 1,093 shares.