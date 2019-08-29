Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $320,724; Guardian Capital LP Holding in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 113,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 108,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 14.11M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 168,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 7,532 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 175,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.85 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,516 shares to 225,101 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

