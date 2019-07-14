Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Position as Shares Rose; Primecap Management Company Has Raised Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding by $836,342; Stock Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, down from 555,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 32,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 951,367 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 919,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 582,866 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.2 PCT, DOWN 0.1 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 5,927 shares to 203,907 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 2,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.37M shares to 43.24 million shares, valued at $5.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.89M shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).