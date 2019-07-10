Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Holding by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Position by $679,672

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 55,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 7.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 3.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 449,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBD: Lots of buzz, but federal regulators want more answers – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

