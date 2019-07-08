Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.62 Million; Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 98,179 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 83.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 129,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,868 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 153,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 4.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management reported 7 shares stake. Smithfield Company has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuwave Management Llc invested in 2,215 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 4,883 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 16,279 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 279,811 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 9,122 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 106 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 19,994 were accumulated by Cibc Ww. British Columbia Inv accumulated 15,856 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,194 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc stated it has 13,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.20 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.12 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 921,560 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tt International holds 1.19% or 190,811 shares in its portfolio. 199,145 are held by Jones Lllp. 21,964 were reported by First Financial In. Davis R M reported 30,931 shares stake. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 0.82% stake. 25,750 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 222,000 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,005 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Johns Mgmt Com Llc owns 15,682 shares. Lifeplan Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Narwhal has 1.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,503 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 34,648 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.