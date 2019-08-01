Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted Position; Logmein (LOGM) Position Maintained by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 135,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 307,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 171,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 302,066 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas Assocs Inc invested in 1.16% or 22,347 shares. Heathbridge Management Ltd has invested 6.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrow Fincl Corp owns 54,602 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.73% or 65,580 shares in its portfolio. 18,493 were accumulated by Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Com. Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,675 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 10,098 shares. 27,759 were accumulated by Savant Limited Co. Rench Wealth has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parsec Financial Management Incorporated holds 8,878 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 46,200 shares. Cap Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lincoln Natl accumulated 51,202 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 328,679 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 71,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,198 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP Pfd S.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 118,938 shares. Moreover, has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 562,385 are owned by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Champlain Investment invested in 1.52 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Water Island Cap Llc has 53,025 shares. Tci Wealth holds 38 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Verition Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 17 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 5,184 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 39,471 shares stake. Rk Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,496 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).