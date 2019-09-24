Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Upped Position by $340,689 as Market Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 5,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 62,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 56,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 4.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 3.39 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (NYSE:CPB) by 39,397 shares to 56,666 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp Com by 56,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,745 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY).

