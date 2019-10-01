Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 5.80M shares traded or 44.29% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, up from 69,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Hill Limited Company owns 4,181 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 99,781 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 42,622 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.2% or 4.44 million shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,552 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 56,112 were reported by Private Na. California State Teachers Retirement owns 7.51M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,701 shares. Mairs owns 115,932 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 236,150 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 19,718 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 15.71 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id, Idaho-based fund reported 13,998 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Med Reit Inc Com New by 79,430 shares to 11,935 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 49,397 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fosun Interest Limited accumulated 22,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 6,287 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 89 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.18% or 482,672 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.05% or 6,497 shares. 23,392 are owned by Barr E S &. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 494,842 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 147 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 736,192 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.