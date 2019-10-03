Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Raised Stake by $981,882; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,672 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 275,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 1.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 17,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 47,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, up from 29,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 60,245 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Lc owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,876 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 988 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 60,023 were reported by Sky Inv Group Incorporated Limited Co. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 149,532 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 65,800 are held by Hm Payson And. California-based Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Citizens Bank & Trust & accumulated 83,611 shares. Cap Int Inc Ca stated it has 13,134 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Consulate owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,452 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 2.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Athena Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,409 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 75,414 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,479 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd has 0.14% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1.47M shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 86,849 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 8,657 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc reported 1.54% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1,947 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 16,618 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 100,900 shares. 12,329 are owned by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. Estabrook Management reported 1,000 shares. Tygh has 0.81% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 60,965 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gp has 0.13% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Franklin Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 539,774 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15,468 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 260,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,100 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

