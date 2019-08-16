Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Appleton Partners Has Raised Stake; Guardian Capital LP Holds Holding in Transcanada (TRP)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 214,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 5.22 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.76 million, up from 5.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.76 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 93,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,910 shares to 74,030 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,025 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares to 13,587 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,248 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

