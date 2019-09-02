Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding Has Upped by Barrett Asset Management Llc; As Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Park National Has Upped Holding

Park National Corp increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 22,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,350 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 8,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 305,898 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 297,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 9,433 shares to 57,816 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shares C (NYSE:ACN) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,555 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 900,297 shares. Commerce Financial Bank holds 311,651 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 13,634 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested in 0.55% or 34,370 shares. Stearns Group reported 2,212 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 23,055 are owned by Wellington Shields Limited Liability. Bokf Na accumulated 182,981 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.88% stake. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 16 shares. Ww stated it has 3.41M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 87,663 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,403 shares to 155,505 shares, valued at $32.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,998 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).