Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 1.15 million shares traded or 53.14% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 154,569 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 149,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman & Limited reported 5.16M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 155,350 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4,914 shares. Summit Strategies, Ohio-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp holds 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 326,609 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 353,513 shares. Headinvest Limited stated it has 14,925 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alta Management Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,945 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 73,139 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.42% or 819,764 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 486,723 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt invested in 4.02% or 104,849 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or owns 34,720 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt LP has invested 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

