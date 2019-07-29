Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Position as Shares Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut by $24.67 Million Its Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 104,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,006 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69 million, down from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $281.84. About 1.21 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 68,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 3.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.71 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares to 846,383 shares, valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 398,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caprock Grp holds 5,076 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mathes Co invested 1.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 1.21% or 129,018 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 17,947 shares stake. 394 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc. Landscape Lc owns 956 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Group has 1.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prio Wealth LP owns 3,388 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 89,367 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.92% or 50,015 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt reported 12,725 shares stake. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.79 million shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.