Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stake Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Acropolis Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 1.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 67,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34M, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 3.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,665 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 227,160 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Burns J W & Communication Inc holds 0.18% or 2,923 shares. Stonebridge Capital has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 3.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 76,233 shares. Colrain Llc reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,539 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 1,016 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&R Cap Management owns 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,256 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 12,247 are owned by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware accumulated 27,377 shares or 1.09% of the stock.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.96 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).