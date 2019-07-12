Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Shares Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lifted by $479,906 Its Holding; Strs Ohio Holding in Maximus (MMS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 5,053 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 977,966 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt by 31,143 shares to 55,699 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWV) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,502 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 9,392 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,601 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 1.4% or 71,897 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 15,572 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 1.13M shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 780,804 shares. Haverford Tru Communication reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru accumulated 1.37% or 121,160 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 151,561 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 268,006 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 6,389 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.14% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Capital, California-based fund reported 138,434 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 132,350 shares. Brinker Cap owns 161,631 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 18,800 shares to 59,300 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

