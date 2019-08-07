Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Position Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake Held by Jd Capital Management Llc

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 67,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 479,014 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 3.57M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.06% or 37,552 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Co owns 31,244 shares. Axa reported 2.22 million shares. Whitnell And holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,941 shares. 37,172 were accumulated by White Pine Capital Lc. Allstate Corp reported 246,994 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 98,600 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 0.48% or 26,892 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Associates accumulated 338,311 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 210,158 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv invested in 2.33% or 73,392 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Limited has 6.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 528,450 shares. Rockland Tru owns 408,383 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 254,904 shares stake.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.