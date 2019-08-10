Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Stake; As Amazon (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake by $573,160

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 15,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,457 shares to 78,719 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Gp Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fayez Sarofim & reported 88,842 shares. Noven Financial Grp Inc stated it has 183 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Department invested in 1.15% or 2,822 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability invested in 1.61% or 1,450 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W & owns 4,542 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Golub Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 0.07% or 445 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Interstate Comml Bank invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 328,296 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co owns 98,766 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares to 100,491 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset holds 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 322,016 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 374,884 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp has 16,181 shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust holds 1.21% or 462,100 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 78,262 shares. Old Point Tru And Fincl Svcs N A holds 3% or 97,754 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,895 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 25,750 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 54,997 shares. Hills National Bank Tru owns 27,927 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 24,770 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 46,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 862,002 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru Company holds 1.88% or 36,032 shares.

