Verizon Comms (VZ) Stake Held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd Llc

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2637.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 39,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,454 shares. Pension Service reported 4.15M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.19M shares. Windsor Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 8,040 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 41,351 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd holds 3.31% or 80,136 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser reported 14,782 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc owns 39,366 shares. Acropolis Investment Lc holds 19,895 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,415 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited reported 9,828 shares. Assetmark stated it has 600,965 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 166,203 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 8,473 shares to 4,377 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,778 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa stated it has 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 52,347 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr holds 4,700 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel reported 1.54% stake. 167,076 were reported by Blackhill Inc. 246,976 were reported by Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. Captrust Finance Advisors has 173,962 shares. Advsr Mgmt Ltd owns 122,206 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc invested 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten & Patten Tn has 93,648 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 109,823 shares. Carlson accumulated 9,711 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Western Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,202 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4.89 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,869 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

