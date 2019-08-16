Verizon Comms (VZ) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Holding; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty holds 0.89% or 17,391 shares in its portfolio. 98,533 were accumulated by Overbrook Mngmt. 23,700 were reported by Horseman Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Ghp Inv has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,180 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,483 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 3.86% or 65,081 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc owns 29,685 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 45,710 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Kenmare Ltd Com accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 38,072 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,445 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,392 shares.