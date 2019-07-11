Verizon Commns (VZ) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Rgm Capital Upped Holding in Lam Research (LRCX)

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50 million, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX)

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (VZ) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 18,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.04 million, up from 523,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Commns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

