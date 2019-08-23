Verizon Commns (VZ) Holder Janney Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.10 Million; Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Stake Has Boosted by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 119,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 4.71 million shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Rev GBP4.58B; 17/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group: Job Cuts are Largely Across Branch Network, Some Central Functions; 28/03/2018 – U.K. March Lloyds Bank Commercial Business Barometer (Table); 17/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Inquiry into Lloyds’ handling of HBOS fraud slips to late 2019; 28/03/2018 – BoE to update guidance on banks’ preparations for Brexit on Weds; 16/05/2018 – LSL PROPERTY GETS MATERIAL CONTRACT FROM LLOYDS BANK; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS TAKES 1.4 BLN STG CHARGE FROM U.S. RMBS SETTLEMENT AND 400 MLN STG OF FRESH PPI PROVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS CFO: COMPANY HAS GBP7B RESIDUAL VALUE RISK ON CARS; 24/04/2018 – Lloyds Looks to Convert Underlying Strength to Profit — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 REGULATORY INVESTIGATION TO FOCUS ON COOPERATIVE BANK’S FAILED BID FOR LLOYDS BANKING GROUP BRANCHES

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (VZ) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 18,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 541,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.04M, up from 523,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Commns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,632 shares to 586,166 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Russ 2000 Indx Etf (IWM) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,763 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Core High Div Etf (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 147,160 shares to 69,087 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).