Verizon Comm. (VZ) Stake Has Raised by New England Research & Management Inc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed by $389,840 Its Stake

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 109,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,398 shares. Benin Mgmt invested 3.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,925 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 22,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,338 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 247,704 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,841 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 288,613 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 213,572 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Commerce Limited stated it has 1,110 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 2.65% or 9,636 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 5,527 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 222,149 shares or 1.63% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.66 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,901 shares to 120,426 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 51,202 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 15,323 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Perigon Wealth Lc accumulated 67,406 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 363,010 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 1.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17.10 million shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.83% or 32,093 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp reported 16,181 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 4,679 shares. 12,024 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 104,989 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 15,131 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Gladius Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 36,768 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il holds 18,876 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr owns 1.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,738 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,425 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS).