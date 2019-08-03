Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position Upped by New England Research & Management Inc; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Peconic Partners Has Cut Position by $515,025

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,987 shares. Palouse Mgmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 15,134 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com has invested 6.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 277,050 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Group has 0.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny accumulated 21,420 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Incorporated Ca holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,550 shares. Academy Mgmt Tx accumulated 4.25% or 96,456 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd stated it has 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,893 are held by Family Cap Communication. Hwg Holdg LP invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Cap Ltd Co owns 10,010 shares. Barnett & owns 1,874 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).