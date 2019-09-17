Verizon Comm. (VZ) Holding Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc; As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Stake by $14.91 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 1.01M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 409,881 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.42M, up from 398,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 9.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Llc stated it has 17,510 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 32,527 are owned by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.13 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,706 shares in its portfolio. Avenir accumulated 6.18% or 683,009 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.01% or 12,460 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 10.56 million are held by Blackrock Inc. United Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 53,109 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 20 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 233,558 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bartlett Lc has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 1.02 million shares for 2.94% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 15.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,300 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $106.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 800,000 shares to 800,440 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 38,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY).