Verity & Verity Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding as Stock Declined; Western Digital (WDC) Position Held by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 32,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 115,115 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, up from 82,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,678 shares to 70,753 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,776 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

