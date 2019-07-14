Verity & Verity Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted by $968,413 as Shares Rose; Wendell David Associates Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $428,454

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 120,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold &, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,808 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Corporation In reported 24,461 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has 63,389 shares for 7.17% of their portfolio. 12.59 million are held by Voya Inv Ltd. Sun Life Finance holds 0.34% or 13,075 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 24,593 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Gp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,750 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,856 shares. Hamilton Lane Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,282 shares or 4.51% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited Liability Co owns 42,271 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Monetta Svcs Inc reported 55,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.18% or 4.69 million shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.76% or 77,897 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management Research Co invested in 8,400 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Insur Company holds 0.93% or 302,700 shares in its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,335 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,197 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has 2.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 95,664 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital invested in 8,092 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 302,811 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 42,746 shares. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Piedmont Advsr owns 182,524 shares. Forte Capital Limited Com Adv invested in 20,608 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 5,524 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares to 95,033 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,528 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).