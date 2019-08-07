Verity & Verity Holds Holding in Ameriprise Finl (AMP); Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Position by $524,830 as Market Valuation Rose

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 16.25M shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 17,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 14,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 1.23M shares traded or 36.88% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Cap Management owns 512,519 shares. Provise Management Lc invested in 114,846 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank reported 5,465 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 269,814 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 297,208 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 1.85 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 823,812 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited stated it has 179,895 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 1.35M are held by Fifth Third Bancshares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 0.26% or 28,356 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 132,431 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 1.13% or 369,250 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).