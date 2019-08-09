Verity & Verity Has Raised Its Target (TGT) Holding by $827,200; Valuation Rose; Re Max Hldgs (RMAX) Market Valuation Declined While Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 10,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,075 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 49,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (RMAX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.24M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Re Max Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 226,482 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company holds 508 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 156 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co has 73,135 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 12,494 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 49,566 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 14,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,872 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 5,630 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 779,602 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Management accumulated 26,860 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 342,500 shares to 683,700 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 403,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $2.91 million was made by Liniger Gail A. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 122,911 shares valued at $3.73 million was made by Liniger David L. on Monday, June 3.