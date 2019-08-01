Verity & Verity Lifted Its Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $444,816; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Stephens Lifted Stake by $2.36 Million

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 94,265 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 88,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.29M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Stephens Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 21,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 162,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 141,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57M shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

