Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Stake; Tri-continental (TY) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Verity & Verity Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 17.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 10,678 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 70,753 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 60,075 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 3.21 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%

Tri-continental Corp (TY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 34 funds increased or started new positions, while 25 sold and decreased holdings in Tri-continental Corp. The funds in our database now own: 3.85 million shares, down from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Tri-continental Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Target Is a Higher-Quality Retail Play Than Walmart – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 5.90% above currents $106.91 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10300 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 6.68% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation for 536,688 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 299,159 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 13,744 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,280 shares.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors.